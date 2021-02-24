The activist for the rights of exiles Cédric Herrou was sentenced, this February 23, for public insult to the deputy LR Éric Ciotti. In June 2018, when the humanitarian ship the Aquarius was struggling to reach European coasts, the elected official called on CNews to send boats of this type back to Libya. “I have found the biggest French pig that welcomes all the misery in the world!»Cédric Herrou reacted in a pun on Twitter, before adding, the next day, that the deputy “Would say in 1940 let’s put them in the gas chambers“.