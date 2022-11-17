Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice) does not see the verdict in the MH17 case as the final piece in the case about the passenger plane that was shot down over Ukraine, ‘however important the verdict is’. During a debate, the minister referred to, among other things, the case that is still pending against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights.

“The Netherlands will continue to fight with allies for truth, justice and accountability for all those affected by this tragedy,” said the minister. She explains that all parties to this lawsuit can still appeal. In addition to the human rights court, legal proceedings are also pending at the international civil aviation organization (ICAO), which the Netherlands and Australia have initiated against Russia.

Yesilgöz says her thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. “For whom this must be a very intense and emotional day.”

Today, three suspects in the MH17 trial were sentenced to life imprisonment for being involved in the downing of the flight on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were killed. Rebel leader Igor Girkin, his right-hand man Sergei Dubinsky and garrison commander Leonid Kharchenko have been sentenced to this sentence. A fourth suspect, Oleg Pulatov, has been acquitted. See also Formula 1 | A long lecture was given to F1 drivers about the importance of long underpants: “If they want to inspect My Butt, just for free”

No extradition

Although the men have been placed on international wanted lists, they have still not been arrested, also because Russia does not extradite its nationals. The minister of justice hopes that “those responsible will also serve their sentences” and wants to “do everything possible” to make that happen. But she does not want to anticipate that too much because she does not want to stand in the way of a possible continuation of the criminal case due to an appeal.

There will certainly be consequences for the suspects if the verdict is irrevocable, Yesilgöz emphasizes. “Then they can’t just travel around,” said the minister.

Russia will not extradite the nationals sentenced in absentia to the Netherlands, a leading member of parliament said immediately after the verdict. Russia does not consider the MH17 process in the Netherlands to be impartial and says it deeply regrets this.

House of Representatives

See also Memoir Ritva Kajamaa 1938–2022 The verdict is clear, say MPs. “The court speaks of an ‘excess of evidence’. It is very important that this verdict has now been reached, although it remains difficult for relatives that the execution of the sentence is very difficult,” said Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks). Justice is done with the verdict, according to Kees van der Staaij (SGP), ‘although the suffering for the relatives remains great’.

According to Raymond Knops (CDA), the verdict is ‘a first step towards justice’, but ‘the search for exactly what happened that day and who was involved will continue after today’. The disaster with flight MH17 killed 298 people, including 196 Dutch people.

D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma speaks of a ‘clear conviction’. But the “chance that these suspects will serve their sentence in the short term is very small,” he tweeted. “The Dutch government should pay out a large sum for information that could lead to the arrest or extradition of the three suspects,” he says. See also Workers born in May can withdraw up to R$1,000 from the FGTS - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

For Attje Kuiken (PvdA) the verdict is clear. “Despite the fact that nothing can take away the great sadness, I hope with all my heart that this statement answers the relatives and gives some peace,” she tweeted. PVV MP Lilian Helder hopes that the verdict can give the relatives ‘some peace of mind’.