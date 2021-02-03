The Federal Minister of Justice wants to persecute stalkers more consistently and bring them to justice. Digital readjustment should also become a criminal offense.

BERLIN taz | In the future, it should be easier for victims of stalking to take action against the perpetrators. “I want to protect those affected better. More cases of stalking have to come to court and the perpetrators have to be consistently held accountable, ”said Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) on Wednesday in Berlin. The application of Section 238 of the Criminal Code on “stalking” is intended to be made easier and the criminal liability threshold to be lowered.

Stalking is mostly directed against women, but less often also against men. Studies show that eleven percent of the population fall victim to stalkers at least once in their lifetime. The perpetrators call over and over again, write messages, research those affected or defame them online. “That is often terrible psychological terror,” said Lambrecht. “The assaults range up to physical and sexual violence.”

On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a report by the Federal Ministry of Justice, for which, among other things, associations that work with victims or perpetrators, as well as the judicial administrations of the federal states, were interviewed. The report evaluates the situation of stalking victims since 2017, when the criminal offense was revised for the last time. Since then, victim protection has improved, the report says. “However, there are still considerable practical problems in combating stalking”. These mainly concern the high hurdles to pursue stalking.

Lambrecht therefore wants to present a bill in the coming weeks that will lower these hurdles. At the moment, a “persistent” post-production behavior has to be proven that “seriously” affects the life of the victim. Now the word “persistent” is to be replaced by “repeated” and the word “serious” by “not insignificant”.

Christine Lambrecht, Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The punishment should continue to consist of up to three years in prison or a fine. At the same time, however, particularly serious cases are to be re-regulated in which the perpetrator or perpetrators: must go to prison in up to five years. This should include, for example, cases of stalking over a long period of time or acts through which the perpetrator (s): harms the health of the victim.

Digital stalking, so-called cyberstalking, should also be explicitly made a criminal offense. The better protection here plays a role, among other things, in the area of ​​right-wing extremist threats.

Wolf Ortiz-Müller from the Berlin counseling center “Stop Stalking”, which works uniquely in Germany both with those affected and with perpetrators, welcomed Lambrecht’s initiative. “The most important thing for us is that the pressure of law enforcement is combined with working with the accused,” he said. “It takes both.” The Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe’s convention against violence against women, pretends to set up such programs. A bill must take that into account.

“We call this ‘sustainable victim protection'”, said Ortiz-Müller: “The person concerned is only really protected when the accused is not only punished, but also stops with the acts.” One way of achieving this , is about the requirement to participate in a perpetrator program. If the accused is ready, the sentence can be reduced or the proceedings can be terminated.

Stalking was only introduced as a separate criminal offense under Federal Justice Minister Brigitte Zypries (SPD) in 2007 – but this was long in vain. As recently as 2013, only 236 perpetrators were convicted, although there were 19,775 suspects according to crime statistics – a conviction rate of around one percent.

In 2016, the cabinet therefore passed a draft law by the then Justice Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). Like the currently planned adjustment, this was also aimed at better protecting victims and being able to convict perpetrators more easily. Since then, those affected do not have to prove that they have been impaired, but the act of stalking as such is punishable.