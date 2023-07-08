Clash on justice between Meloni and magistrates

Giorgia Meloni, after almost a year in governmenthas “lost his innocence” and has stumbled upon the judiciary, an experience that sooner or later every politician must have. However, your initiation rite was particularly traumatic, because you received three torpedoes instead of just one, as usually happens.

The first was the story of the minister Daniela Santanchè. When the Law attacks a minister it is always a problem, if only because the dilemma arises whether to support him or not. Then, simultaneously, from the command deck of Palazzo Chigi, Meloni saw another torpedo arrive: that of the story relating to Andrea Delmastro and finally a third bomb arrived, relating this time to the President of the Senate and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy Ignazio La Russa with his son under investigation for rape.

Let’s start with the first. The Minister of Tourism has been under investigation for nine months for fraudulent bankruptcy and false accounting for the events of the Visibilia publishing group, which she founded herself. In itself a non-significant crime which initially could also have foreseen the abandonment of Santanchè to her fate.

In general, in fact, it is difficult to keep a minister under investigation on board, because the opposition has made signs of continuous attacks and also at an international level he certainly does not make a good impression. But then, immediately after, the case of the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro occurred, accused of disclosure of official secrecy for the well-known story of Giovanni Donzelli and the anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

