He denies an open confrontation with the robesbut back to point the finger at some fringes of the judiciary who, according to him, go in the opposite direction to the government’s measures, as in the case of the migrants decree and the ban on Iolanda Apostolico: a stop, that of the Catania magistrate, which ended up opening a breach in the so-called Cutro decree. Giorgia Meloni ends the ‘two days’ in Dubai without shying away from the reporters’ questions: the barrage of questions on the fronts opened with the judiciary, from the Delmastro case, with the request for the undersecretary’s indictment and the pressure of the oppositions for a step back, to the words of Guido Crosetto on a “judicial opposition” ready to attack the government.

Meloni tries to put out the fire that broke out after the Defense Minister’s interview with ‘Corsera’, but does not disavow his position. “I don’t think there is a clash between politics and the judiciary – the Prime Minister throws water on the fire -: for those coming from the right, those who serve the State are always a point of reference and therefore the idea that there must be clashes between state powers is wrongamong other things we have always worked to strengthen the power of the magistrates”, starting from the “fight against the mafia”. But this “It doesn’t mean not pointing out that there are problems in every area and the problem is – for her – that a small part of the judiciary believes that the measures of some governments that are not in line with a certain vision of the world must be opposed, as happened for example on immigration”. A case, that of the migrants bill, which is not isolated for the Prime Minister.

Even on the chapter of the premiership, for her the ‘mother of all reforms’, Meloni takes a stone off her shoe: “it’s not that I don’t think the constitutional reform can’t be criticized, I consider it perfectly legitimate, the problem is whether the Anm makes a public statement to me that ‘it is an attack against the judiciary’, because that becomes another area.”

“I frankly found it a little out of proportion, for example – continues the Prime Minister – to say that the constitutional reform had an anti-democratic drift, that is, it seems to me that these declarations, which are good for politics”, are above the lines if made by the ANM: “so this cannot be missed, because it is a reality. It does not mean opening a clash between one world and another world, no, it means pointing out where there are things that objectively are a a little outside the lines.”

The case of Gianni Letta’s words is different, which generated fibrillations within Fi as well as in the government. “I didn’t see them as words of contrast – assures the prime minister – as if they wanted to create problems. In part they are acceptable and in part not: it is normal that a reform of the premiership such as we are doing serves to strengthen the government, but not in sense of the powers of the government but of the stability of the government, which means strengthening strategic choices. However, I do not agree when it is said that it limits the powers of the President of the Republic, because it was written in such a way as not to affect the powers” del Colle, “so much so that a complaint made to me is: ‘but how? Are you going to reform the premiership in which the appointment of ministers is not foreseen?'”.

On the other hand, observes Meloni, “everything and the opposite of everything has been said about the constitutional reform, it is normal. I think that in the end it is beautiful, normal and right to discuss and, if there are elements that can strengthen it, even more so also open. After that, I made the reform that the Italians were asking for because I think that governments should decide for themselves and when a government has been chosen it should have 5 years to implement the program. The Italians will tell us whether they agree with it or not”.

Another open front is the opposition’s request for Undersecretary Delmastro’s resignation. Meloni responds to reporters by rewinding the tape: “The magistrates believe that he should be sent to trial”, while “the public prosecutor believed that the Delmastro affair should be archived twice, so I would say – he observes – that it is appropriate to wait for a sentence of a final sentence, possibly, to define him guilty”.

And if the pressure from the opposition on the Delmastro-Donzelli case will certainly not stop in front of her words, the prime minister is also going on the attack, and with a hard face, taking as a pretext the controversy over the end of the protected market, a ‘the end’ which brings with it the real risk that electricity and gas bills will rise, as denounced by his never tamed deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini.

“Before my ally Salvini – Meloni replies to reporters – those who put the reform of the protected market asked me to do something. So I can understand that the Democratic Party has decided that it has done the wrong thing, but before explain to me how I resolve it, why don’t you apologise? You can’t pretend that things were right before and when another government arrives they become wrong, because I have always held the same position on the issue, they are the ones who are saying that they did it a reform that affected the Italians. So first let them declare it and then I will gladly help solve the problem”, he states, pointing out that the government “is spending a lot in these hours” to avoid a new blow for the Italians.