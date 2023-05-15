Judiciary, Sergio Mattarella: “It is important to prevent all forms of internal malpractice”

“The essence ofindependence of the judiciary it is an indispensable heritage of the rule of law and of our constitutional democracy”. Thus the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella at the inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the Scuola Superiore della Magistratura at Castel Capuano in Naples and presentation of the 2023 training year. The initiative was opened by the speeches of the president of the School, George Lattanziby the vice president of the CSM, Fabio Pinelli and the Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio.

The head of state put the accent precisely on the delicate issue of the independence of justice: “Le individual responsibilities must be judged accurately without any conditioningalways taking care to move within the functional competence attributed to the judiciary, which consists in the resolution of disputes and in the investigation of crimes”.

“It is essential – continued Mattarella – that the processboth civil and criminal, becomes more agile and modern tool to adequately pursue the objectives for which it is set up. It is necessary that the government and parliament, the judiciary and the lawyers commit themselves to achieve this result”. In this regard, the head of the Quirinale recalled Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Unionwhich “recalls the right of every person to have a public judgment by an independent and impartial judge, pre-established by law”.

“The judiciary – finally underlined the president – has shown, even recently, that it is capable of acting – with determination and without shyness – against magistrates held responsible for serious crimes in the performance of their duties. It should be dutifully remembered how preferable it would be prevent any form of internal malpracticethrough a more careful exercise of supervisory duties, avoiding serious discredit that could fall on the judicial order and cast doubt on the complete fulfillment of institutional duties”.

