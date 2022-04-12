New Lion.- María Fernanda, 27 years old, was found dead in the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo Leónafter being missing for several days, the State Prosecutor’s Office announced that she was murdered the same day she disappeared.

The Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor, Javier Caballero García, mentioned that a chrononatodiagnostic study was carried out on the young woman, which indicated that María Fernanda died the same day she disappeared.

“Now, that evidence is related to another that we have, which is the, opinion, the autopsy, in which the cause of death is noted, and in turn also, the probable date of death, which is 4 to 5 days, in that sense, if we link both, or that information can be determined that the victim is deprived of life, on Sunday, the same Sunday 3, at night, “said prosecutor Javier Caballero.

Read more: He is the alleged femicide of the girl Victoria Guadalupe: the minor had traces of abuse

María Fernanda disappeared on the night of Sunday, April 3 in the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo León, it was until the ninth of the same month that her body was found inside a house in the Ex Hacienda Santa Rosa neighborhood, the municipality of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon.

day of his death

The Nuevo León authorities determined that on the night of April 3, María Fernanda went, in the company of other people, to visit a person because he was selling things, in the Santa Rosa area.

Read more: Femicide Nuevo Leon. María Fernanda knew her murderer, according to investigation

In that place, the contact of his cell phone was lost, since it stopped emitting a signal.

Authorities determined that the young woman arrived at the place and entered the house of her own free will, so it is ruled out that it was a kidnapping.