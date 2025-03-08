The Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes has published this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the new judicial structure with the jobs of jobs of all the Justice offices in municipalities -Antiguos courts-, of the Judicial offices and of the General Civil Registry Offices of the first phase of implementation of the Organic Law of Efficiency of the Public Justice of Justice.

This is stated by the Ministry led by Félix Bolaños in a statement issued this Friday in which he explains that this first phase addresses the constitution of the courts of instance in those judicial parties in which there are only mixed courts of first instance and instance and, where appropriate, courts of violence over women.

From this publication, he indicates, the contest phase and award of the personnel in the jobs of the new offices begin, and clarifies that the whole process has been carried out “thanks to dialogue and negotiation with the union organizations, the associations of lawyers and lawyers of the administration of justice and the consultation of the Secretariat Council”.

The note details that the new judicial structure is “more efficient” and has “more judges and magistrates.” And it emphasizes that the new court of instance “will be a collegiate body that will integrate the unipersonal courts in a single organization in each judicial party.” “In this way, The more than 3,900 unipersonal courts will be transformed into 431 courts of instancewhich favors the specialization and unification of criteria, “he adds.

The new norm, he says, creates the judicial offices – one for each and court of instance – in which common services will be centralized and the material and personal means assigned to each judicial party will be managed more efficiently. This new organization “allows us to reduce costs and allocate more resources to the endowment of judges and magistrates.”

On the offices of justice in the municipalities, it indicates that “they guarantee the equal access of the whole of citizens to the public justice service anywhere in the territory.” Thus, it affects that with this new structure “a comprehensive support and an agile and homogeneous response are ensured according to the needs of jurisdictional activity and citizenship. ”

The Public Justice Efficiency Law provides that the courts of instance will be constituted throughout the territory on December 31, 2025, and points out that the Ministry “has guaranteed its support for the new judicial structure to be a reality within the planned period.”

Autonomous communities with competencies transferred in justice have received European funds to implement the new model.