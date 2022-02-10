Justice accepted the complaint by the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) against three civil police officers accused of killing 14-year-old João Pedro de Mattos Pinto during an operation in Complexo do Salgueiro, in Rio, in 2020. Mauro José Gonçalves, Maxwell Gomes Pereira and Fernando de Brito Meister are defendants for doubly qualified murder. They will also be prosecuted for procedural fraud, for allegedly trying to alter the crime scene.

The decision determines that police officers are suspended from the exercise of public service and also prohibits them from attending the Civil Police premises. The three will respond to the process in freedom.

The crime took place on the night of May 18, 2020, at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, Metropolitan Region of Rio, during a joint operation by the Civil and Federal police. The purpose of the operation would be to execute arrest and search and seizure warrants against criminals. João Pedro was inside the house when he was shot in the back.

“In total disregard (contempt) for the lives of the innocent residents of the town of Itaoca, they entered the land and shot, without any justifiable reason, the residence in which six unarmed youths were, coming to hit and kill the victim”, says one part of the complaint.

Police planted pistol and fired at gate to simulate shooting, says Rio MP

Also according to the complaint, while waiting for the experts to arrive, the three police officers altered the crime scene, with the aim of forging a scene of confrontation with criminals. They planted several explosives and a nine-millimeter Glock pistol on the site. In addition, they fired shots at the garage door of the house, to make believe that they had been shot at.

For the MPRJ, the crime was committed for a nefarious reason, because the police assumed that there were criminals in João Pedro’s house. In addition, they entered the field by surprise and had “broad superiority of means and resources”, making it difficult to defend the victim.

Sought by the report, the Civil Police declined to comment. Estadão was unable to locate lawyers for the police officers.

