If determination is not fulfilled, sale of generation 12 onwards will remain suspended in Brazil; Apple appealed the decision

The Federal Court responded to a request from the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) and maintained the mandatory sale of iPhones with chargers by Apple. If the determination is not fulfilled, the sale of 12th generation cell phones should remain suspended in Brazil.

The decision was made by Judge Daniele Maranhão, from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region. Here’s the full (183 KB).

The AGU’s request was made after Apple asked for the suspension of a decision by the Ministry of Justice that determined the suspension of the sale of iPhone devices that did not come with the item, in addition to a fine in the amount of R$ 12.3 million.

At the time, the ministry stated that the company’s practice constituted “married sale”, when the consumer needs to buy a 2nd item to use the product. The practice is prohibited in Brazil.

According to the AGU, the decision is in “consonance with the understanding adopted by all bodies that are part of the National Consumer Protection System, as well as the Judiciary” to curb abusive and illegal conduct under Brazilian law.

The agency also recalled that other companies were also notified of the practice, but only Apple insisted on selling devices without a charger even after being fined by Procom in the cities of São Paulo, Fortaleza, Santa Catarina and Caldas Novas (GO), in addition to court decisions contesting the practice.

“Given the economic size of the company and its market power, the continuity of the irregular practice may be more advantageous than compliance with the standards established by Brazilian legislation”says an excerpt from note published by the AGU.

wanted by Power360Apple’s representation in Brazil reported that it appealed the decision.

Since the launch of the iPhone 12, the US company has announced that it has removed the power adapter and EarPods headphones from the device’s packaging. The company’s argument is that the measure is “more sustainable”.

Apple is committed to being 100% carbon neutral by 2030 and having zero climate impact across the entire business chain, including production and the entire product lifecycle.