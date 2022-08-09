Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was arrested on Sunday (Aug 7); he would have shot jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo

The Justice of São Paulo decided this Monday (08.Aug.2022) to maintain the 30-day temporary detention of PM (Military Police) Lieutenant Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, 30 years old. He is suspected of shooting jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo.

The fighter was shot in the early hours of Sunday (07.Aug). He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but did not survive.

Witnesses said the PM fled. On Sunday afternoon (Aug 7), he appeared at the PM’s Internal Affairs Office. He is being held at the Romão Gomes Prison, in the north of São Paulo.

The Civil Police indicted Velozo for the crime of intentional homicide for a futile reason, according to the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security) to the portal. G1. The temporary detention was requested by the Civil Police and can be extended for another 30 days.

MURDER

The policeman reportedly shot the fighter in a club in the south of São Paulo when he was off duty. Leandro Lo was taken to Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital. Velozo would have fled.

According to the São Paulo SSP, witnesses reported that there was an argument between the 2 and the police officer shot the victim.

The case was registered as an attempted murder by the 16th Police District (Vila Clementino), which opened an investigation to investigate the crime. The Military Police opened an administrative investigation against the policeman.

In your profile on instagramthe Brazilian Sports Jiu-jitsu Confederation mourned the death of the athlete. “The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us in the spotlight! CBJJE pays tribute and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world. Your name is on the list of benefactors of our entity“, he wrote.