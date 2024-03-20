Former Barcelona Football Club footballer Dani Alves, sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​will be able to be released provisionally if he pays bail of one million euros. The Barcelona Court has just notified the resolution in which it partially agrees to the request of Alves's defense to release him pending the final sentence.

The order issued by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court imposes, however, various conditions and precautionary measures. To begin with, Alves will only be able to leave the Brians 2 prison (Barcelona) where he has been held for 14 months, if he pays a bail of one million. The magistrates have also imposed a series of precautionary measures on him to prevent him from fleeing while waiting for the appeals filed by the parties (Prosecutor's Office, prosecution and private and defense) against the sentence to be resolved.

The magistrates have ordered the withdrawal of Alves' two passports (Spanish and Brazilian) and imposed a restraining order and communication order with the victim. The player must also appear weekly before the Barcelona Court. The decision contains the dissenting vote of one of the three magistrates, in favor of maintaining Alves' preventive detention status.

The decision comes just one day after the hearing was held in which Alves' defense requested his provisional release on the grounds that he has already served a quarter of his sentence. “I believe in justice, I will not flee,” Alves said in his defense. The Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution opposed the measure with the argument that the footballer has the financial means to escape. The defense argued, however, that he has domicile and roots in Barcelona.