The Justice League of Zack snyder It is the film that is giving something to talk about on social networks, after its great premiere on HBO Max on March 18. It is nothing less than the most anticipated film by fans of the DC Extended Universe, who have been asking for its release for 4 years.

The result on screen has astonished viewers by all the content that did not see the light in the theatrical version made by Joss Whedon. The comparisons were not long in coming, so Snyder spoke about the film that hit theaters in 2017.

“For tastes, colors”, goes the saying that could divide the fans. Photo: Composition / Warner

“There were a few things. There was a tragedy in my family that really consumed everything. Frankly, I hadn’t seen the movie, I haven’t seen the theatrical version of the movie yet, so maybe I’ve been able to muffle my anger just not knowing what’s going on differently (laughs), ”she told Jake’s Takes.

“To my cast, I love them, and I really only want the best for them, so it was really about me saying [los apoyo]. I was sure the movie wasn’t what I had planned, but I also felt like my fight had been snatched away. So I let it be what it was, ”the filmmaker concluded.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.