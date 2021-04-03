The premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League became one of the most popular achievements of the fans, who after an intense campaign on social networks got Warner Bros to expose this version.

With the presentation of the trailer, there was a particular moment that attracted attention, the one where Jared Leto’s Joker says: “We live in a society.” This sequence not only thrilled viewers, it increased interest in seeing Snyder’s final work. Unfortunately this scene did not appear complete in the Justice League cut.

Zack Snyder releases extended Joker and Batman scene

In the images, shared by the director through his social networks, we see Joker respond to Ben Affleck’s Batman with the phrase “We live in a society”, leaving a long pause before ending it with “where honor is a distant memory.”

This scene, which is part of Bruce Wayne’s vision of the future, takes place during an apocalyptic scenario in which Superman has been associated with Darkseid To take over the world In this reality, there is no longer a society in which the Joker, or anyone else, would want to live.

About this moment, Zack Snyder said, during the run-up to the Justice League launch, that he wanted to give the bat a chance to share a real scene with the Joker being removed from the brief encounter these characters and Harley Quinn had in Suicide Squad. .

The dialogue also includes the last mockery of the Joker about Robin, with which his disturbing laugh is finally understood that if he was in the final cut of The Justice League.