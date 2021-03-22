Following the arrival of Justice League: Snyder cut, more than one fan saw how a social media campaign allowed Warner Bros to greenlight the film’s never-before-seen footage.

This action not only allowed the director, actors and members of the production to witness the premiere of a new version of the film, but also made more than one wonder if Zack Snyder would or would not continue to work with Warner Bros. The study has already given its position on the matter.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Studios, has been the one who has made it clear that the Snyderverse has concluded . In an interview with Yahoo Movies, he highlighted the effort of fans to see the images, but also indicated that a four-hour film “was impossible to premiere in theaters.”

“We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters. We’re happy to have HBO Max to ‘drop the rope,’ so to speak, and allow fans to see the material, “explained Sarnoff. “With this comes the completion of his trilogy. We are very happy to have done this, but we are excited about the plans we have for all the DC characters that are being developed at this time, “he added when asked how the so-called Snyder Cut came about.

Days ago, Zack Snyder spoke with Deadline about the possibility of continuing to work with Warner Bros and the DC characters. On that occasion, he revealed that the study “I was not interested in continuing to count on him”.

“Warner Bros. has not expressed any interest in making more movies with me and I am 100% fine with that. I understand them, ”he commented.