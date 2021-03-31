The Justice League of Zack snyder It is one of the most talked about films of recent years, thanks to its long-awaited premiere. To the delight of the fans, the result lived up to expectations as it was a completely different experience than the one offered by the theatrical version of 2017.

The film expanded on the previously seen story and delved into the characters to create the definitive version of the Justice League. However, it was not without script holes, such as the fact that Darkseid forget that the Anti-Life Equation is on Earth.

As we saw in the film, a young Darkseid came to the planet to get hold of this equation. However, he was defeated by the union of various warrior races, from Amazons, Atlanteans, Humans, Gods to Green Lantern, among others. Why was he not able to remember such an important event?

“He almost died when he returned to Apokolips, he was in a struggle for control and it was a long time before he was in a position of power again, and by then all those who had been with him had been killed”, was the explanation given by Zack. Snyder via Twitter.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.