The story between DCEU And Zack Snyder it has never been rosy, and if we think of all the problems we have been with Justice Leaguethe SnyderCut and the cuts made by Whedon in the version released at the cinema, the door seemed decidedly closed.

With the arrival of Gunn and Safron, and with the birth of the DC Studios, the Zack Snyder chapter seemed decidedly closed, with the last chapter of this saga precisely that elusive Justice League distributed in 4:3. Still, we’re in the age of big comebacks, and Snyder could be one of them.

As you can see from the tweet launched by Snyder himself on his profile, the video in question seems to fix a date, a subject (Lord Darkseid) and a strange background sound. Could it be the return of Darkseid, a character we have already seen in Justice League and which was now forgotten after the closure of that project?

However, James Gunn And Peter Safron they have more projects related to these Elseworlds, real universes detached from the main one, and the fact that Snyder can close his saga is no small matter. On the other hand, the hashtag #fullcircle can be seen in the same tweet, which could have meant the closure of a project that started years ago and which, perhaps, could come to an end.