The Justice League Snyder’s cut is just hours away from being released. After two years of campaigning by thousands of DC supporters, the The tape will be seen on HBO Max and other platforms on March 18, 2021.

However, the story of the film will not have a conclusive ending, as stated by Zack Snyder in an interview conducted by The New York Times. When asked why he closed the story, he replied, “Because it’s my version of the movie.”

Snyder explained that he did not want to modify the original ending of the film released in 2017, which left open the possibility of a sequel, something that Warner Bros has not authorized. However, the company could change its mind if the film is well received by audiences and critics.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Final Trailer

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The version of Justice League that hit theaters was not to the liking of fans, and they blamed Joss Whedon, the director who replaced Snyder after his departure from the project due to family problems.

When fans found out about the filmmaker’s version, they launched a campaign to release the original cut: Release the Snyder’s cut. Three years later, her wishes came true.

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League released?

Through its official Twitter account, the HBO Max platform announced the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18, 2021. The film’s debut will be worldwide.