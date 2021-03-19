Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most anticipated release by DCEU fans, as the director promised a completely different experience from the theatrical version of 2017. The positive reactions after its release are credited to its expanded storyline and participation from Darkseid.

From the beginning, the film showed that the master of Apokolips was behind the well-known invasion led by Steppenwolf. In addition, it was left as the next threat that the Justice League would have faced in the sequel canceled by DC Films.

Who is Darkseid? Origin and powers

Darkseid He is the tyrannical ruler of the planet Apokolips and rival of New Genesis, home to the New Gods. As the comics showed us, a young version of the villain took advantage of the war between the ancient gods to defeat them while they were weak. This is how he appropriated his powers, including the Omega Ray, and formed Apokolips, a world made in his twisted image.

Among the greatest qualities of this immense power are the disintegration of its victims, the resurrection of dead beings, the elimination of someone in history, the ability to send them through time or immerse them in horrible alternative realities.

One of the most powerful villains in JL. Photo: DC Comics

Next, we share five comics with the best stories about the fearsome villain.

The great saga of darkness (1982)

The almighty New God Darkseid appears in the 30th century to conquer the universe, after gaining mind control over a race of 3 billion almighty beings. Faced with this, the Legion of Superheroes gathers an army to face the Dark Lord and his invincible soldiers.

Legends (1986)

On this occasion, in the story about Darkseid, Kirby would try to conquer Earth with the culture of fear. The dark god would use Glorious Godfrey’s persuasion ability to generate controversy among society regarding superheroes, in order for them to turn against them to the point of being banned.

Final Crisis (2008)

Detective Dan Turpin is investigating the disappearance of six children. A priori, the case should not attract the attention of the superheroes of Earth, but what if during his investigations Turpin found Orion, the son of Darkseid dying, just as the sky was stained red?

Justice League: origins (2011)

After the events of Flashpoint, the story begins with the origin of the group, five years ago, when superheroes began to emerge and were frowned upon. When Darkseid’s invasion begins, the Justice League will form to save their world.

Justice League: the Darkseid war

Following Darkseid’s death, the members of the Justice League have received a power from the gods. However, a practiced omnipotence brings an immeasurable amount of power even to superheroes, who have no idea of ​​the danger that lies ahead.