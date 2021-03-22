Since the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, audiences have been unable to help but compare the film to that of Joss Whedon in 2017. As it is remembered, this production was not the most loved by the fans of the DCEU.

Also, following the rapid success of the Justice League remake, fans are looking forward to more Snyder productions, despite the fact that Warner Bros consider canon the new installment of the filmmaker.

However, the comic book writer, Grace randolph, indicated on Twitter that everything could change because the company would be interested in filing the rough edges with Snyder, who already has plans for two more Justice League movies and a Man of Steel sequel.

“I love everyone’s enthusiasm #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Like I told you, due to the overwhelming hype of #SnyderCut all of a sudden, Warner Bros is interested. But they won’t make any more movement until they see how it really works. So watch her on Thursday or this weekend, now is the time. Surrender ”, explained the artist.

Based on the premise, if Zack Snyder’s film manages to have a great reception, Warner Bros. is likely to reconsider its decision and work with the director again for future projects within the DCEU.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .

Just as promised Zack snyder, this is a completely different experience than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of 2017. Not only did it expand the story seen in theaters, but it also introduced new characters to make an epic story like few others.