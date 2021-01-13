Justice League will bring back the most powerful group of heroes on the planet, under the original vision of Zack Snyder. The HBO miniseries promises to be a totally different experience from the theatrical version, and fans of the DC Extended Universe couldn’t be more excited for its premiere on March 25.

Expectations are high now that the project will finally see the light of day, so the director is committed to delivering the best possible result, considering that it would be his last production for DC Films. With this in mind, we understand why she was victorious in an IMDb poll of the most anticipated series of the year.

In second place in the survey, is The wheel of time, the Amazon Prime Video series that is based on the fantasy literary saga written by Robert Jordan. Then there’s Foundation, inspired by Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novels, coming to Apple TV +.

To the surprise of viewers, the Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus have been in fourth, fifth and sixth place, in this order: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision. The latter will arrive in a couple of days and will be the first MCU production to be released since the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Zack Snyder will premiere his version of Justice League on HBO Max. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Why did Zack Snyder decide to end Justice League?

“One of the important things that led me to say ‘okay’ to this great job was that commitment I made with those actors. It was like ‘let’s finish this. Let me leave it behind, let me honor what we talked about creating, ‘”he told Beyond the trailer earlier.

Justice League – official synopsis

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to face a new threat. It is a formation of metahumans.