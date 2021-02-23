Zack Snyder’s Justice League has DCUE fans excited because it will be a completely different experience than the theatrical version of 2017. Not only will it showcase the director’s original ideas, but it will also expand the story and introduce new characters.

Joker, Darkseid and Manhunter were confirmed by Snyder, but the list of stars would not end there. In an interview for Vanity Fair, the filmmaker announced that there will be a cameo from a new hero “who will blow the minds of the hardcore fans.” For that reason, we share with you the favorite candidates.

Green lantern

Photo: DC Comics

Rumors about his appearance increased exponentially in the last hours. On Twitter, Ryan Reynolds clarified that he will not return as the space guardian, but posited that it could be another Green Lantern and fans have their eyes on John Stewart.

Green arrow

Photo: Warner

Stephen Amell’s Arrow sacrificed himself to save the Anti Monitor universe during Crisis on Infinite Earths, ending his series after eight seasons. However, it could make its debut in the DCEU thanks to spacetime anomalies created by Flash.

Shazam

Photo: Warner

The superhero has stood out for his sense of humor and starring in a story of less dark tone. However, he has always been available as an ally to the Justice League in the comics, and Darkseid’s invasion would be reason enough for him to collaborate with the other superheroes.

Asteria

Photo: Warner

Lynda Carter debuted in the DC Extended Universe as Asteria at the end of Wonder Woman 1984. Her new character has a past with the attacks of Darkseid and could be the surprise in the final battle in favor of the superheroes. A fan fantasy come true, as it would bring together two different generations of heroes.

Dr. Manhattan

Photo: Warner

An old acquaintance to Zacl Snyder. The least likely option, but the one that could cause the most impact as a ‘surprise cameo’ is Dr. Manhattan. This would be the third time DC would bring the character back, following the Doomsday Clock comic and the Watchmen series.

Justice League – Official Synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.