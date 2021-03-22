The Justice League of Zack snyder has rekindled hopes for seeing the filmmaker-founded DC Extended Universe, as well as all of his discarded ideas. Despite the successful release of the film, Warner confirmed that there will be no sequels and fans can only imagine what could be.

To his delight, this is not a difficult task thanks to the director’s revealing statements that even confirm plans for a son between Superman and Lois lane. As we saw in the tape, it was suggested that the journalist was pregnant when we see her open a drawer and a pregnancy test appears.

As if the news wasn’t enough for fans, the filmmaker also revealed to Vanity Fair that the son of both characters would have ended up taking Bruce Wayne’s place as Batman at some point in the DCEU.

“He was going to be the son of Lois and Superman, without any power. Then he would end up being the new Batman. Twenty years later, on the anniversary of the death of [Batman], they take young Bruce Kent to the Batcave and say, ‘Your Uncle Bruce would have been proud if you had done this.’ Something like that”.

The event would have taken place in one of the five Justice League installments that Zack Snyder had in mind. However, now it will remain as a novel sketch even for comic book readers where every situation is possible to the power not to be part of the canon.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.