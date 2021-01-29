The Justice League Snyder’s cut has an official release date. After several years of campaigning by fans, Warner Bros announced that it can be seen on HBO Max in 2021.

This version was formally announced in May 2020 and, over the months, we have not only seen the return of its actors, but several scenes have had to be re-recorded. Shortly after its official launch, we already have its release date.

To the surprise of the fans, this Friday Zac snyder shared a new poster for the Justice League, which bears its release date: March 18, 2021 .

Justice League will arrive in March 2021. Photo: @ ZackSnyder / Twitter

What is the Justice League Snyder Cut?

The version of Justice League that reached theaters did not like the fans, so they gave all the responsibility to Joss Whedon, director who replaced Snyder after his departure from the project due to family problems.

When fans learned of the filmmaker’s version, they launched a campaign to release the original cut: Release the Snyder’s cut. Three years later, her wishes came true.

What will we see in the Justice League Snyder’s cut?

The director announced that it will be a completely new experience, far removed from what is seen in movie theaters. “They probably only appreciated a quarter of what I did,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to thank HBO and Warner Bros for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” were the director’s words in this regard.