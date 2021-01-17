Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated releases by DCEU fans. After its controversial theatrical premiere, the director will launch his own version in which he will show all his original ideas and will solve the main mistakes of his predecessor.

To date it was believed that the chosen format was that of a four-part miniseries. That has changed with the last statement from the director in Vero, where he clarified to a fan that his Justice League will finally be about a movie.

In other comments, he also revealed that the film is practically finished, in the absence of a handful of shots. They even tell you if you could say it’s 99.95%, to which you say yes. Now we just have to wait for its premiere on HBO Max on March 25, 2021.

Why did Zack Snyder decide to end Justice League?

“One of the important things that led me to say ‘okay’ to this great job was that commitment I made with those actors. It was like ‘let’s finish this. Let me leave it behind, let me honor what we talked about creating, ‘”he told Beyond the trailer earlier.

Justice League – official synopsis

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to face a new threat. While this is an unprecedented formation of metahumans, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf’s arrival.