Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in a few days and thousands of people are looking forward to the film. The production will add two new scenes to the story, which will make it different from the film seen in 2017.

So that the wait does not become long, the director Zack snyder He posted a new photo of the Joker on the Vero platform and took the opportunity to thank Jared Leto, who plays the villain.

“Thank you Jared for letting me work so closely, so many things are happening with this guy that you have to get in there to experience it all,” said the filmmaker.

Jared Leto plays the Joker again and hopes he doesn’t disappoint fans of the character. Photo: Vero Zack Snyder

Justice League, Snyder cut – trailer

Justice league, Snyder cut – release date

Originally, the miniseries was scheduled to premiere in late 2021, but that changed thanks to the commitment and efficient work of the filmmaker. During the Deck the hall of justice, Snyder revealed that the fiction will premiere on March 18, 2021 through HBO Max.

What is Justice league, Snyder cut?

The version of Justice League that hit theaters was not to the liking of the public and fans blamed Joss Whedon, the filmmaker who replaced Snyder after leaving the director’s chair due to family problems. Thus, thousands of people started a campaign on social networks to release the original cut with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Three years later, her wishes came true.

Justice League, Snyder cut – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat from catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.