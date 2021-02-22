The new Justice League will bring to light all of Zack Snyder’s original ideas that didn’t make it to the final cut of the 2017 theatrical version. Not only will it expand the story, but it will also introduce new characters, like Joker and Darkseid, to the delight of fans. of the DCEU.

As if the expectations weren’t great enough, the director announced that the film will have a special cameo of a major superhero at the end. It didn’t take long for speculation to appear on social media, but none created as much excitement as Ryan Reynolds and his possible return in the role of Green Lantern.

The actor is no stranger to this world. In 2011 he starred in a DC movie long before he was Deadpool. However, the film was one of the most rejected by fans, specialized critics and even the actor himself.

His possible return meant a second chance for him to Reynolds vindicate the character and the followers of this universe were more than willing to give it to him. To his bad fortune, the artist denied these reports and categorically denied his participation in the Justice League.

“It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to make a cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another Green Lantern? Anyway, for me, the suit stays in the closet ”, he shared on his official Twitter account.

Photo: Twitter capture

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than he imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.