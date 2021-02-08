Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max this March 18, and fans of the DC Extended Universe couldn’t be more excited to see all the original ideas the filmmaker had before being replaced by Joss Wheddon as director.

“They probably only appreciated a quarter of what I did,” were Snyder’s words to The Hollywood Reporter. The news about new characters like Joker have only given credence to these statements. However, fans will have to wait until the premiere date to see the final result.

To the joy of his followers, director Zack Snyder shared a preview on Twitter and confirmed that the new official trailer will arrive on February 14. In order for none to be missed, it even revealed the exact time of its release: 9:14 am PST.

Photo: Twitter capture

In the video of the publication we can see a famous scene from Víctor Stone (Cyborg) that never made it to the theatrical version. This is the sequence of the American football game, very much in line with the fact that the Super Bowl is being played in the United States tonight.

Why did Zack Snyder decide to end Justice League?

“One of the important things that led me to say ‘okay’ to this great job was that commitment I made with those actors. It was like ‘let’s finish this; let me leave it behind, let me honor what we talked about creation, ‘”he told Beyond the trailer earlier.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat of catastrophic proportions. The task is more difficult than planned, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past.

