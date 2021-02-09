The Justice league from Zack snyder is only a month away from its premiere this March 18th within the platform HBO Max, That is why during the last days, this director has gradually revealed more information and insights into this controversial production.

Today the surprise news has to do with the characterization of Jared Leto As the Joker, character who will return for this version of the Justice league.

In these images, shared by the same Snyder, the change of the character is palpable, especially due to the elimination of all the tattoos that were criticized so much in Suicide Squad.

The version of Snyder for him Joker in Justice league replaced the tattoos of this character with more scars and cuts, an aesthetic closer to the Joker created by Christopher Nolan and Heath Ledgerespecially because of the long hair and the shape of her ‘smile’.

What will be the role of Leto’s Joker in Justice League?

The return of Jared Leto As the Joker It was one of the many late revelations, but that doesn’t make it spontaneous.

Since own Snyder commented that this character and his characterization is one of the elements that he needed to have in the new recordings, since planned it but never had a chance to do it before leaving production of Justice league in 2017.

In an interview with Vanity fair (via Comicbook) explained the following: The Joker is really the only thing I thought about in hindsight. But I must say that it was always my intention to bring the Joker into this world.

Finally, if you are wondering how this character will enter the plot, we will tell you that he will not do it in the main one.

Since it will only be part of the sequence known as Knightmare, which connects to the events within Batman v superman and explain why Batman I had a card from Joker on your weapon.

This is another possible outcome in the future, in which the Joker is the guide of Batman in the underworld, and what could happen to earth if it League of Justice fails to stop the catastrophe known as Knigtmare.

What do you think of the return of Jared Leto As the Joker for Justice league? Did it convince you? Let us know in the comments.

