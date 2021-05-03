The Justice League of Zack snyder It was the most requested movie in the DC Extended Universe by fans. After years of waiting, the director’s vision finally came to light, showing the true battle to defend Earth from Steppenwolf.

Just as Snyder promised, it was a completely different experience than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of 2017. Not only did it expand the story seen in theaters, but it also introduced new characters for the realization of an epic story like few others.

What few expected is that the film will have a special place for Green Lantern, one of the most requested characters who did not appear in the final cut. However, it was in the director’s plans and in fact he had his scenes recorded.

“We had a scene with Green Lantern in the movie, that the studio asked me to cut, and that I had shot with an amazing actor (Wayne T. Carr) who was going to be John Stewart. But they saw that I had done all the things that they had asked me not to do, so we had to come to an agreement, “Snyder explained previously.

In this regard, Wayne T. Carr shared a photograph of him filming his scenes as Green Lantern from the recording set. In the same post, he was grateful for the opportunity and took a look at what it would have been like.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .