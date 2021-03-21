Zack Snyder’s Justice League is giving something to talk about on social networks after its great premiere on March 18. Its success was so great that fans are asking for a sequel to wrap up the story and the restoration of the original DC Extended Universe before the filmmaker’s departure.

Also, several were surprised that the film achieved a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on Imdb, matching the score achieved by Avengers: infinity war. In this scenario, we share five very obvious similarities between both blockbusters.

The alien invasion

In both fictions, the great threat consists of an alien invasion with all the collateral damage that this entails. Minions in between, civilization shortly to be exterminated and a front of heroes as the only and last line of battle to save the world.

Darkseid and Thanos

Darkseid and Thanos share many physical similarities since the first influenced the creation of the second: leaders, imposing, from another space-time, with great power capable of causing terror in various corners of the universe.

Black Order and the New Gods

Both villains planned their invasion of Earth with various subjects at their disposal. While Darkseid relied on Steppenwolf and still guarding various New Gods from Apokolyps, Thanos had Black Order to aid him on the battlefield.

Darkseid is criticized by Marvel fans for his resemblance to Thanos. Photo: Composition / Warner / Marvel

The Anti-Life Equation and the Gems of Infinity

Beyond conquering the planet, Darkseid and Thanos have another great goal in mind. While the former craved the Anti-Life Equation, the latter pursued the Infinity Stones. We only have to wait if we will ever see the master of Apokolyps make his dream come true.

The villain wins and post-apocalyptic future

In Avengers: infinity war, Thanos makes the famous snap to disappear life from half the universe, creating a bleak future for Earth and the entire universe. Similarly, Justice League showed us a nightmare future where Darkseid subdues the planet.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .

Just as Zack Snyder promised, this is a completely different experience than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of 2017. Not only did it expand the story seen in theaters, but it also introduced new characters to make an epic story like few others.