Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max on March 18, and fans of the DC Extended Universe couldn’t be more excited after the release of the new trailer. This not only had action, but also dozens of curiosities and references that did not escape the sharpest view of the viewer.

DeSaad and Grandma Goodness

Photo: Warner

Darkseid and Steppenwolf will not be the only villains in the film, as DeSaad and Grandma Goodness, the acolytes of the ‘boss of the dark side’ will also be. Both were created by Jack Kirby for The Fourth World, a comic series that marked his debut in the DC universe.

Iris West

Photo: Warner

Flashpoint will expand the scarlet speedster’s own world, but it seems that Justice League will take the first steps. In the preview, the hero appears as he uses his powers to alter the space-time fabric. Also seen is Iris West, the young reporter who falls in love with Barry Allen.

The return of the lord of the night

Photo: Warner

The new Batmobile that Batman is on has a curious similarity to the one in the comic book The Return of the Lord of the Night. This comic created by Frank Miller presents a dystopian world and also served for the creation of the previous film: Batman v Superman.

We live in a society

Photo: Warner

The famous phrase “We live in a society” made thousands laugh thanks to Seinfeld and was used in a large number of memes. After the premiere of Joker, the protagonist was associated with this expression and now we see how the version of the villain played by Jared Leto appropriates the saying in his own way.

Wonder Woman’s arrow

Photo: Warner

In one of the images Wonder Woman is seen holding the same date her mother shot in the theatrical version of Justice League. In turn, she delves much further into investigating the target’s fate, leading her to discover Darkseid’s origins and importance of the Mother Boxes.