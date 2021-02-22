Jared Leto will return as Joker in Justice League to redeem the character and his image, after his criticized performance in Suicide Squad. Originally, Zack Snyder had not conceived his participation but will end up giving him some of the most anticipated scenes in the film.

“A lot has changed since we last saw him and this appearance, so changes have been made. He’s a road-tired Joker, I guess that’s one way of putting it, ”Snyder said before releasing the latest trailer that showed off his new attitude and appearance.

The character will appear on a shattered Earth after Darkseid’s invasion, just as Bruce Wayne’s vision predicted, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see him in action. To make the wait more enjoyable, Vanity Fair shared a new photo of Joker emulating Jesus Christ.

Photo: Warner

The biblical reference is giving something to talk about on social networks, but it has not surprised Snyder’s followers. As is well known, the director has always made this type of winks and allegories as a hallmark of the DC Extended Universe.

What role will Joker have in Justice League?

According to Zack Snyder, Joker will form an alliance with Batman against the Man of Steel and Darkseid regime. “The world has fallen and the heterogeneous team that remains alive tries to remedy it (…) The villain is somehow involved in the theft of the Mother Box and its use [viajar al pasado para advertir a Bruce]”He told The Film Junkee.

Also, he noted that he will have a scene where he has an intimate chat with Batman. “We will see him analyzing it about who he is and what he is. That’s what I felt the fans deserved in this DC Universe. Let’s remember that they have never met, so I thought it was great that we achieve this, “he added.