Zack Snyder’s Justice League conquered the hearts of fans in the DC Extended Universe after its premiere on HBO Max on March 18. The campaign for its release turned the film into an unprecedented media phenomenon and, although it did not get the green light for sequels, it continues to give something to talk about.

As promised by the director, it was a completely different experience than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of 2017. Not only did it expand the story, but it also introduced new characters. Not for nothing did he satisfy his followers and some of the critics, and he achieved a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now Zack Snyder’s Justice League has just been released in China through the streaming platform of that country called Migu Video. During the first five days, the film has about 250 million views, which exceeds big blockbusters like Avengers: endgame, which got 240 million on the same service.

As for its place in the superhero genre, the specialized medium IMDb has positioned it among the best 10 films in that section. Next, we share the ranking with you.

The Dark Knight (9.0) Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse (8.4) Avengers: endgame (8.4) Avengers: infinity war (8.4) The Dark Knight rises (8.4) V for Vendetta (8.2) Batman begins (8.2) Logan (8.1) Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.1).

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back. This will allow them to unite and finally form an unprecedented league of heroes.