Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max on March 18, and it became a triumph for fans of the DC Extended Universe and the director who finally saw his work see the light of day. The release drew all kinds of praise from fans, including the creator of the video game. Injustice: gods among us, Ed boon.

“I loved Snyder’s Justice League,” were Boon’s enthusiastic words in Twitter. “I have a suggestion for the name of the sequel: Zack Snyder’s Injustice”, He added exciting fans of the popular video game that showed us a dystopian future like few others in DC Comics.

Injustice: gods among us tells a story set in an alternate universe where Superman becomes a dictator and forms a new world order called the Regime. Thus, heroes and villains will fight epic battles on a colossal scale in a world with a blurred border between good and evil.

The tweet has excited fans of the video game, since the new Justice League did hint at a sequel with a very similar dystopian future. As we saw on the tape, Superman would also lose Lois Lane. The biggest difference would be if the Man of Steel falls prey to Darkseid’s influence after the tragic event.

It should be noted that Ed Boon was not the only one to celebrate the new Justice League. Famous comic book writers such as Rob Liefeld and Marv Wolfman dedicated a few words to the work. The desire to restore the DC Extended Universe founded by Snyder was even rekindled.

