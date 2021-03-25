Following the arrival of Justice League: Snyder cut, more than one fan saw how a social media campaign allowed Warner Bros to greenlight the film’s never-before-seen footage.

This action not only allowed the director, actors and members of the production to witness the premiere of a new version of the film, but also made Justice League Enters IMDb’s Top 10 Best Superhero Movies .

At the moment, the Snyder cut ranks sixth with a score of 8.3 / 10, surpassed by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, a production that is in first place with 9/10 points.

Justice League continues to score points on a specialized portal. Photo: IMDb

The Dark Knight was directed by Christopher Nolan Photo: IMDb

The list of the best superhero movies is completed in this way:

Batman: The Dark Knight – 9.0 / 10

Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse – 8.4 / 10

Avengers: endgame 8.4 / 10

Avengers: infinity war – 8.4 / 10

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises – 8.4 / 10

Justice League: Snyder’s cut – 8.3 / 10

V for Vengeance – 8.2 / 10

Batman Begins – 8.2 / 10

Logan – 8.1 / 10

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 – 8/10.

As for Joss Whedon’s Justice League, the film has been evaluated by users with a score of 6.2 / 10, which would reflect its low popularity among DC Universe fans.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Not Have Sequel, Says Warner

After several years of campaigning, the Snyder cut was released in 2021. Photo: Warner Bros / Composition

Following the arrival of Justice League: Snyder cut, fans wondered if Zack Snyder would or would not continue to work with Warner Bros.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of the study, has been the one who has made it clear that the Snyderverse has concluded. In an interview with Yahoo Movies, he highlighted the effort of fans to see the images, but also said that a four-hour film “was impossible to release in theaters.”

Joss Whedon’s Justice League is the official version, according to Zack Snyder

Despite the success of the Snyder cut, Joss Whedon’s version is canon. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Snyder gave an interview to the Deadline portal, where he confessed that Warner Bros executives told him that the feature film released in 2017 and directed by Joss Whedom is the official story of DC Films.