Following the arrival of Justice League: Snyder cut, more than one fan saw how a social media campaign allowed Warner Bros to greenlight the film’s never-before-seen footage.
This action not only allowed the director, actors and members of the production to witness the premiere of a new version of the film, but also made Justice League Enters IMDb’s Top 10 Best Superhero Movies.
At the moment, the Snyder cut ranks sixth with a score of 8.3 / 10, surpassed by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, a production that is in first place with 9/10 points.
The list of the best superhero movies is completed in this way:
- Batman: The Dark Knight – 9.0 / 10
- Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse – 8.4 / 10
- Avengers: endgame 8.4 / 10
- Avengers: infinity war – 8.4 / 10
- Batman: The Dark Knight Rises – 8.4 / 10
- Justice League: Snyder’s cut – 8.3 / 10
- V for Vengeance – 8.2 / 10
- Batman Begins – 8.2 / 10
- Logan – 8.1 / 10
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 – 8/10.
As for Joss Whedon’s Justice League, the film has been evaluated by users with a score of 6.2 / 10, which would reflect its low popularity among DC Universe fans.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Not Have Sequel, Says Warner
Following the arrival of Justice League: Snyder cut, fans wondered if Zack Snyder would or would not continue to work with Warner Bros.
Ann Sarnoff, CEO of the study, has been the one who has made it clear that the Snyderverse has concluded. In an interview with Yahoo Movies, he highlighted the effort of fans to see the images, but also said that a four-hour film “was impossible to release in theaters.”
Joss Whedon’s Justice League is the official version, according to Zack Snyder
Snyder gave an interview to the Deadline portal, where he confessed that Warner Bros executives told him that the feature film released in 2017 and directed by Joss Whedom is the official story of DC Films.
Justice League, latest news:
.
#Justice #League #Top #Superhero #Movies #IMDb
Leave a Reply