Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have unpublished scenes and will introduce new characters, as it will be a completely different experience from the theatrical version. One of these additions will be Martian manhunter, the superhero played by Harry Lennix.

He was featured in his human form in Man of Steel as the Secretary of Defense, Calvin Swanwickde. Now, we will finally see it in all its glory. The actor told Comicbook how happy he is to be a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“Even if it was in the whole movie, if it was 20 seconds or 10, I would be more than happy, because I didn’t think it would be there. (…) I’m looking forward to seeing it, be that as it may. So be it for a second, I’ll be delighted, “he told the media.

To the delight of his followers, this would not be the only appearance of Martian manhunter on the big screen. The interpreter was also very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a solo film that delves into the origin of his character and takes advantage of his full potential.

“I’ll just say that full justice will not be served until there is a Martian Manhunter movie (he laughs). They (the fans) made Justice League possible, so … ”were his words about it.

Martian Manhunter’s appearance in Justice League

Zack Snyder shares the first image of Martian Manhunter. photo: titter

Zack Snyder previously shared the character’s appearance through a virtual panel with The Nerd Queens. As we can see, it was not a capture of the film or photograph of the shoot, but an official design. Even though it’s still in the works, several fans noted that it even outperforms the Supergirl series version.

“He pretends to be a person but he does a great job. He has this bond with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) that started in Man of Steel. (…) She understands that there is a relationship between her and Clark. He knows, of course, that he is Superman ”, explained the director to his followers.

Martian manhunter it is native of the planet Mars, known in his native language as Ma’aleca’andra. The character possesses abilities that go beyond those of an ordinary man. These include telepathy and the ability to shapeshift.