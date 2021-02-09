Zack snyder Y Warner Bros. Pictures continue to promote the 4 hour version of Justice league which should be released both on the streaming service HBO Max as in cinemas (if there is any left). This time a couple of images of Jared Leto like the Joker who will appear in this long film and who was also in Suicide Squad.

Joker it was never part of Justice league or from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so this is the first opportunity for the version of the Clown Prince of Crime Leto and Bat-Affleck interact in the DC universe, beyond the car chase we saw in Suicide Squad.

‘The good thing about the scene is that it is Joker speaking directly to Batman about Batman‘Snyder told Vanity Fair about his Justice League court. ‘It’s Joker analyzing Batman on who he is and what he is. That’s what I also felt the fans deserved from the DC Universe‘.

This is how fans reacted to the Joker that we will see in the Justice League Snyder Cut

It is worth emphasizing that fans always have a very special opinion and you will surely be surprised by the wide variety of points of view that exist around the Joker from Jared Leto in this version of Justice League.

For example, there are people who are happy with this presentation of the Clown Prince of Crime. They even say that he is better than the Joker from Suicide Squad. Now we have to see it in action in a trailer for Justice League.

Although it may not seem true, there are those who flatly see in the Joker by Jared Leto from Justice league one that looks pretty good. How do you get that out of their head? It can not.

Really, with just one photo, people are convinced of what they are seeing.

What do you think of the reactions you are seeing online? Do they convince you?




