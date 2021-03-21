Zack Snyder’s Justice League conquered the hearts of fans in the DC Extended Universe after its premiere on HBO Max on March 18. As promised by the director, it was a completely different experience than Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of 2017.

Not only did it expand the story, but it also introduced new characters, and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the result. In part, critics have also given a thumbs up to Snyder’s new cut, giving it an 8.4 rating on Imdb.

The high score has surprised connoisseurs and outsiders, since it would put the Justice League on a par with blockbusters such as Avengers: infinity war and endgame. Now we only have to wait if the rating will increase, stay or decrease in the coming days.

Next, we share with you the list of the five best superhero films according to the specialized medium Imdb.

1. The Dark Knight (9.0)

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.4)

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (8.4)

4. Avengers: Endgame (8.4)

5. Avengers: Infinity War (8.4)

What is Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back. This will allow them to unite and finally form an unprecedented league of heroes.