That is what this filmmaker revealed in a recent conversation he had with a well-known medium. Snyder stated that he is a big fan of the aforementioned franchises, and in his view, both would be the basis of great films, which is interesting.

With respect to Halo and Gears of Warcommented ‘I mean, Gears has always been in our circle, I was a fan of the game’.

Later, he added ‘I’ve always been interested in the Halo franchise…of course they did it, but it was something I always thought could be awesome’.

What he is referring to is the live-action or real-act series exclusive to Paramount+, which has stood out on this video-on-demand platform.

Gears of War, for their part, have a project in the form of a movie and TV series for Netflix. Zack Snyder does not say that he will participate in these productions.

But currently this director is very close to this service. All because of the series of Army of the Deadwhich currently comprises two films.

same for rebel moonwhose first part will have its premiere in December 2023. It cannot be ruled out that he works on something else.

Dave Bautista, who was in Army of the Dead from Snyder, is trying to participate as Marcus Fenix. But the possibility of Zack Snyder being involved in this project is very slim.

What is certain is that in the case of Halo it is less likely that the franchise is already in the hands of Paramount Pictures.

Snyder hasn’t worked closely with this movie studio, and right now he’s more focused on working alongside Netflix.

With details from IGN. Apart from Halo and Gears of War We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

