This story, whose publication took place in the 80s of the last century, is based on the script by Marv Wolfman and had the talent of comic artists such as George Pérez, Dick Giordano and Jerry Ordway. The result was a true epic.

The Monitor, a being of nearly infinite cosmic power, brings together the greatest heroes of the DC Comics multiverse to fight the Anti-Monitor, his counterpart who comes from an antimatter universe.

We recommend: DC finally announces animation of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

This villain destroys other universes to expand his domain and this is how he weakens his rival. This saga caused a series of tremendous changes within the comics and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will reflect part of that.

The timelines ended up shifting, the origins of some characters changed completely and there were even those who disappeared completely.

For a long time fans have waited for a full animated adaptation and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is the answer.

But to be able to tell everything that happens you have to resort to three films. In the comics what happens over 12 exciting issues.

The original publication of Crisis on Infinite Earths was from April 1985 to March 1986. Its importance in the development of the DC Comics multiverse is such that it has had multiple reprints.

What happened there ended up connected to other sagas and individual stories. According to plan Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One It will be released in 2024 and the same will happen with Part Two and Part Three. But it still doesn’t have a release date.

