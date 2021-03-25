The Justice League of Zack snyder premiered successfully on HBO Max on March 18. The film was filmed after the request made by thousands of DC Comics fans to Warner Bros through social networks.

The production has four hours of footage, divided into several episodes. However, Zack Snyder would not have included all of his ideas, as revealed by Joe Manganiello, the actor who played Deathstroke in the film.

In an interview with the Comicbook portal, Manganiello assured that Batgirl would have been part of the new version of the Justice League .

“There was a big and huge showdown, Batgirl steps in to try to help Bruce because Deathstroke is so fast that he can anticipate Bruce’s movements. Batman is completely scared because he realizes that he has met someone who can defeat him and then that leads to this great climactic battle through the streets of Gotham City, ”revealed the actor.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. .

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.