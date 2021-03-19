Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the most talked about film of the season due to the incessant fight by fans to see the light of day. After years of waiting, its premiere became a reality this March 18 through HBO Max and the result could not have left fans more satisfied.

The film expanded the story, delved into the characters and vindicated the most iconic team of superheroes to come out of the comics. This time, the group put aside their past demons and became one to face Steppenwolf’s invasion.

What few realized was the identity of Silas Stone, the STAR Labs scientist who was with Cyborg’s father. It was tried Ryan choi (played by Zheng Kai), known mostly as the fourth character to take on the identity of Atom at DC Comics.

As we saw on the tape, the death of Silas Stone made his position vacant and Choi was chosen to lead the operations of the place. For this reason, fans considered that the director had planned a greater role in the sequel canceled by Warner Bros.

According to the comics, he was “a successful young man who has filled the stain left by his predecessors as a professor at Ivy Town University and who inadvertently filled the shoes of the heroic role of the previous Atom in an excellent way.”

The new incarnation debuted in DCU: Brave New World, but eventually made a guest appearance in The All-New Atom, the series written by Gail Simone.