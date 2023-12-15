The director's aspirations Zack Snyderin the limelight this month given his most recent work on the platform Netflix called Rebel Moon coming out next December 22ndand here the filmmaker publicly declared that he would continue what was once the DC Extended Universedefined today as the Snyderverse.

Currently DC has abandoned the multiversal competition plan with the much more consolidated one Marvelwhich although has more downs than ups in this period still has dizzying media attention, to the point that the general management of Warner Bros has severed working relationships with Zack Snyder who saw himself supplanted by Peter Safran and James Gunn who have effectively erased all the work of the previous one director.

In a recent interview, conducted by CulturaOcio.com, filmmaker Zack Snyder stated that:

Certainly: if Netflix bought the rights of my creative universe at DC, I would happily continue that project, absolutely!

This all seems dramatically difficult given that Warner Brothers is trying to bring out the creative universe of Gunn and Safran mentioned above, and it goes without saying that if Netflix could create the Snyderverse If the latter worked better and captured the public's attention, the American major would have quite a few problems.