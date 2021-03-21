Justice League, the largest group of superheroes in history, had a second chance to shine on screen thanks to the Zack Snyder cut. The premiere of the film on March 18 surprised fans of the DC Extended Universe, it is already a completely different experience from the one offered to the theatrical version of 2017.

The remake expanded the story seen in theaters, but also delved into the characters to deliver a more coherent epic. In addition, he gave another look at the nightmare world in hopes that a second part will be made that concludes the invasion of Darkseid.

While DC Films has made it clear that it has no plans for more spinoff titles from the new Justice League, Zack Snyder isn’t throwing in the towel on that. In fact, he revealed that a sequel could indeed be possible in comic format during an interview for Comic Book Movie:

“I spoke to Jim about it. We literally had a plan to make a comic, a great series. We were basically going to make a comic book based on [en la exhibición The Dreamscapes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League]. Then I wanted to do a mini series about [la historia de] Joker-Robin. […]”, Were the words of the director.

“We were very interested, but then AT&T happened [adquirió Time Warner] and there were a lot of changes and a lot of cuts [en DC Comics]. Lee said: ‘Maybe in the future if there is support from the fans.’ But we’ll see ”, he explained.

Justice League – Official Synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.