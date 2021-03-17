The League of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder, is the most talked about premiere of the season and a must see for fans of the DC Extended Universe. The film will not only expand the story, but will also further develop the characters.

As recalled, many fans were hopeful that the success of Justice League will revive the DCEU and produce more spinoff titles. In that sense, the director confirmed that he did not get the green light for a sequel, but now at least the plot has been unveiled.

“Legion of Doom’s arrival in Justice League 2 was going to be a pretty wide arc. This is because Riddler would decipher the anti-life equation and then take his own life in front of Batman before the arrival of Darkseid, who would look for this equation. Later, Black Manta and Ocean Master would kill Aquaman, while Dr. Poison does the same with Wonder Woman ”, he pointed out.

“On the other hand, Captain Cold would stop Flash and destroy Cyborg. After that, Superman would be controlled by Darkseid and would end Lex Luthor giving way to Batman’s nightmare. The outcome would be in Justice League 3, where Flash would travel in time to alert Bruce Wayne and return everything to normal ”, added Snyder.

Previously, the filmmaker told The Nerd Queens that he did strike up a conversation with the actors about how exciting a second part of the show would be as well as what would happen. One of these artists was Ray Porter, an actor who plays Darkseid.

“What do I tell the world about what happens when Darkseid arrives on Earth? The truth is that I wrote, had and thought a whole … Do I know what happens when the villain arrives? Yes. The answer is yes, I know what happens ”, he declared. Now, we finally know that they had devised for the sequel that did not get a green light from the studio.