Justice League will bring together the most powerful superheroes on the planet, under the direction of Zack Snyder. The movie will arrive on March 18 via HBO Max and fans are waiting to see the director’s original ideas that never saw the light of day in the theatrical version.

The opportunity promises to be unique because of its proposal, but also because it will not have sequels that further expand the story. In this regard, the filmmaker told IGN that he had two more films as part of the original plan but their cancellation does not interfere with the experience provided by the current installment of Justice League.

“(This movie) doesn’t really include any of the bonus movies, save for little hints as it should, a potential other world. I planted the seeds as I wanted of what would come in later tapes, if it ever happened, which doesn’t seem like it will, ”he explained.

Following these statements, he revealed that Darkseid He was seen as the villain of a second part and he is the one behind the invasion commanded by Steppenwolf. Additionally, the setting would move to the nightmare world that it featured in Batman vs. Superman

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat from catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.