Lawyers of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) with banners during a demonstration from Callao to San Bernardo

More than a thousand lawyers from the Administration of Justice —1,200 people, according to figures from the Government Delegation and more than 1,500 according to the strike committee— have mobilized this Thursday to demand that negotiations with the ministry led by Pilar be resumed. Llop. Since January 24, they have been on indefinite strike to demand salary increases for the new functions and responsibilities they have been acquiring. “We want them to summon us to talk about the issue and to resolve in an organized way and sitting at a table the claims of one and the other,” explained Ernesto Casado, president of the National College of Lawyers (CNLAJ), one of the associations calling for the strike. The demonstrators have gathered at one in the afternoon in the Madrid square of Callao, from where they have gone to San Bernardo street. “Pilar, go out and negotiate” and “It is lying, agreeing and not complying” the lawyers have clamored in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.

After several meetings that ended without an agreement, the last meeting between the strikers and the ministry took place last Tuesday, headed by the Secretary of State for Justice, Tontxu Rodríguez, and the Secretary General for Innovation and Quality of the Public Justice Service, Manuel Olmedo. The department led by Llop chose to continue the negotiations by email. The president of the College rejects this measure and affirms that Justice publishes “any document” that the lawyers send, thus failing to promise not to make the negotiation public.

“Things are the same as they were a week ago,” Casado denounced in this second demonstration. Sources from the Ministry of Justice have assured Efe that they are waiting for a “counterproposal” in which the officials present “something different from their maximum proposal”, the so-called down payment clause. The lawyers of the Administration of Justice claim a salary increase that places their salary at 85% of what the judges charge. The strikers “have not budged” from this request since the strike began, which “is equivalent to denying negotiations” and makes it “nonsense” to resume dialogue, argue the same sources.

In separate interviews with EL PAÍS, the two parties to the conflict have vindicated their positions: Neither Tontxu Rodríguez, Secretary of State for Justice, nor Xoán Xosé Yáñez, spokesman for the strike committee of the lawyers of the Administration of Justice, see a solution close . While Rodríguez alleges that the lawyers’ salaries have already been increased by 14.5% —and that he is considering withdrawing their functions rather than accepting new salary increases—, Yáñez insists that the agreement agreed with the ministry be fulfilled.

suspended trials

The strike has so far left 350,000 demands pending distribution, 300,000 trials suspended and around 1,000 million euros paralyzed, according to the latest data provided by the strike committee. The average balance of the consignment account of the courts is about to reach 6,000 million euros. On Monday, the minister met with lawyers and solicitors to address the consequences of the strike and ruled out declaring the month of August a business day, stopping a rumor that was spreading in the profession due to the traffic jam that exists in the courts. Llop demands that the lawyers be “realistic” and make new proposals.

Accepting his request for a down payment clause on the salary of judges and prosecutors, Justice alleges, would mean a monthly increase of “more than a thousand euros” per official in his salary of between 40,000 and 60,000 gross euros per year. The lawyers denounce that they have been accumulating new functions and workload without compensation and accuse the ministry of breaching the commitments it acquired with the group in April 2022.

“This is a matter of dignity and we are not going to stop until we reach a fair agreement,” Casado pointed out. The monitoring of unemployment on Wednesday – the last day with data – was 20.73%, according to Justice, and 73%, according to the strikers. The strike committee has affirmed through a statement that “they have once again set a new milestone” and has described the demonstration as a success. “This body has once again demonstrated its unity and that it is very much alive, not shying away from the attacks that come to us from the ministry and from some of its media outlets,” the committee said. In the letter they have charged Llop again: “Enough of excuses, comply with the agreements, and if you and your ministerial team are not able to keep your word: resign.”