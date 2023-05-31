The Ministry of Justice has launched the “Wasata” electronic platform as an electronic alternative to litigation, specialized in settling civil and commercial disputes through registered mediators specialized in completing procedures in one of the two languages ​​(Arabic and English).

The platform aims to expedite the settlement of disputes, enhance the quality of life of society and reduce the judicial, administrative and financial burden of lawsuits in courts, by providing the opportunity for the concerned parties to participate effectively in order to reach the conclusion of a settlement agreement approved by the competent judge, which contributes to increasing the community’s confidence in alternative means of litigation. And the participation of the private sector to advance economic development and speed up the settlement of cases.

This comes within the framework of achieving the country’s national priorities in building a forward-looking government centered on achieving results, leading to the best rankings in the indicators of the rule of law and the index of enforcing contracts, and preserving human rights and dignity within the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” in a society open to the world economically and socially whose motto is tolerance and coexistence. Achieving its vision of a flexible judicial system that establishes justice for a secure society and a competitive economy and in response to economic and societal changes and needs.

The federal courts considered 10,412 civil and commercial disputes during the year 2022 AD, and the reconciliation rate in the alternative systems for litigation reached 61.3%.

The platform serves clients from the parties to the lawsuits represented by investors, traders, partners, institutions, legal specialists and experts.

The platform contains procedures for registering, renewing and delisting mediators, procedures for non-judicial mediation and judicial mediation, tasks, requests and sessions of mediators, payment of mediation expenses and mediator fees, and preparation of the final mediation report.

The platform also includes non-judicial mediation procedures, including: submitting the application through the Ministry’s website, examining the application by the supervising judge, determining the initial costs of mediation, paying the expenses from the customer, referring the application to the mediator to carry out the task, holding sessions by the mediator, then preparing the report and referring it to the center, and reviewing the report from Before the competent judge and approving the agreement, and determining the final fees of the mediator. The Ministry of Justice is working to facilitate the process of accessing mediation services and facilitating related procedures for beneficiaries, as the mediation platform affiliated with the ministry has been developed on its website www.moj.gov.ae, so that the beneficiary can start registering a mediation request by entering the main page of the ministry through the unified electronic portal or using The digital identity, and after entering, the beneficiary chooses the services of registering and negotiating lawsuits and determines the emirate in which the dispute is located, and then chooses the location of the main court, and then the sub-location of the court is chosen, which is the option of the mediation and conciliation center in the civil court, and determines the main case type, for example Example by choosing non-judicial mediation.

Once all the required data is completed and the other party agrees to mediation, the Alternative Litigation Systems Department staff completes other procedures and communicates with the parties concerned.

The use of the electronic mediation platform provides an opportunity for beneficiaries to obtain quick and effective solutions to legal disputes, relying on qualified mediators.