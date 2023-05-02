The Ministry of Justice confirmed that labor cases are exempted from judicial fees at all stages of litigation, implementation, and requests filed by workers or their heirs, whose value does not exceed 100,000 dirhams, based on Articles 54 and 56 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations. and its modifications.

On the occasion of International Labor Day, she pointed out that the UAE is one of the largest countries receiving workers, and seeks to work transparently and objectively towards its obligations, starting from the recruitment and employment process, until providing appropriate housing, in order to ensure their rights and treat them with respect and equality, and enable them to report labor disputes and incidents of abuse. With ease and reliability.

For its part, the State Public Prosecution affirmed that the UAE’s experience in caring for workers is a pioneering experience in the world, thanks to the system of laws and legislation it enacted to guarantee their rights and provide the necessary protection for all workers on its soil, thus perpetuating respect for workers’ rights as a constant principle for it.

The UAE digital government portal stated that if the employer or employee or any beneficiary of them disputes any of the rights accruing to either of them, he must submit a labor complaint to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

And she warned that a claim for any labor right is not heard after a year has passed from the date it is due, and when there is a labor case in court, the worker may work for another employer according to a temporary work permit, until his case is settled. She stressed that individual labor disputes are dealt with on the basis that they are a dispute between the employer and the worker, and it is not permissible to impose any penalties or take administrative measures against the establishment that cause harm to other workers in the establishment or to the employer, except after the settlement of the dispute is completed or resolved in accordance with the provisions of the decree. By law and its implementing regulations, with the exception of the right of the Ministry, during the validity of the dispute, to oblige the employer to continue paying the worker’s wages for a maximum period of two months, if the dispute results in stopping the payment of the worker’s wages. facility, to avoid the existing individual dispute leading to a collective labor dispute.

She stated that Articles 1, 2, and 3 of Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022 include the procedures and time periods related to the individual labor dispute, according to what is regulated by the decree-law and its implementing regulations, against the worker who filed a complaint against the employer, and the complaint was referred to the court in compliance with the registration of The labor complaint with the competent court within a maximum period of 14 days from the date of approving the referral to the judiciary, and not to work for another employer without obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and to apply for the cancellation of the original work permit within 14 days from the issuance of the final judgment in the labor case.

And she added that the worker has the right to request a temporary work permit with a new employer during the consideration of the case, with the exception of that employee whose right is restricted to a complaint of interruption from work.

Article No. (4) also regulates the controls for canceling a work permit after referring the complaint to the judiciary, and stipulates that if the worker’s complaint referred to the judiciary leads to him stopping work, his work permit will be canceled after six months.

Article No. (54) also stipulates that the competent court must, within three working days from the date of receiving the application, set a session to consider the case, inform the two parties of the dispute, and decide on it expeditiously.